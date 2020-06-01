Condolences

ALL ACCESS sends condolences to record industry veteran ADRIAN MICHAELS and his wife, graphic designer KIM MADDEN, on the loss of KIM’s mother, JEANNE LOSCIAVO last week at the age of 92. MICHAELS posted on FACEBOOK, “I lost an amazing mother in law that somehow let her daughter run off with a rock and roll drummer!”

Send condolences to MICHAELS, who starts his new job TODAY (6/1) as VP/Innovation, Radio & Streaming at STONEY CREEK RECORDS, here.

