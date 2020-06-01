Cannon (Photo: Nick Cannon / Instagram)

SKYVIEW NETWORKS' syndicated host and MERUELO MEDIA Top 40/Rhythmic KPWR (POWER 106)/LOS ANGELES morning host NICK CANNON made the trip to MINNEAPOLIS this past week.

According to VARIETY, CANNON said, "I had to go to MINNEAPOLIS. I needed to be right there on 38th Street and Chicago where GEORGE FLOYD’s life was tragically stolen from him. I needed to see the people in that community — how much love they had for their community and their people and how much pain this has caused. We feel the pain go across the world — the anger and the hurt. Those visuals will never be removed from our minds.

"That’s why so many people get it wrong when it comes to racism. People think ‘Oh no, I’m not a racist.’ But if you support this system, you support racism. If you don’t step up and say this system has been wrong for years — from the war on drugs to criminalization of black men in general to the school-to-prison pipeline to the prison industrial complex. It’s a form of modern day slavery.

