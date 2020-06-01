Dan McClintock

After seven years of a winning run as PD/midday personality at CUMULUS Classic Rocker KCFX (FOX 101)/KANSAS CITY, DAN McCLINTOCK is looking forward to his next programming opportunity.

McCLINTOCK told ALL ACCESS, "Most people can only dream about doing what they love to do. My passion for radio started with carting spots after high school and running BREWER and PACKER games on the weekend at WBKV/WEST BEND, WI. My first on air gig was in MILWAUKEE doing overnights at WZMF. In 40+ years working as a Rock veteran, I have spent the last 30 years as a successful PD. My career with CUMULUS started almost 22 years ago as OM/PD for KRCH/ROCHESTER, MN. McCLINTOCK was also OM/PD of the launch of WRRX/PENSACOLA in 2000, and later elevated to Sr./Rock Programmer at WRWK & WXKR/TOLEDO, in 2004.

DAN transferred to KCFX in FEBRUARY 2013, adding, "I took the station top rankings -- For 78 surveys during my tenure, KCFX has been ranked #1 in persons and men 25-54. In nearly seven years, under my care, KCFX has never been ranked lower than 2nd in 25-54 persons."

Reach DAN at (913) 216-5858 or mccfoxrocks@gmail.com.

