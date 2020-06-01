To Feed Families

RADIO ONE has launched “WE ARE ONE: FEEDING THE COMMUNITY CAMPAIGN.” The company is partnering with the music community to feed families feeling the financial strain resulting from the CORONAVIRUS pandemic.

RADIO ONE's 53 stations will come together across its 15 markets to feed families in their localities by giving away meals provided by local minority-owned restaurants.

Radio Division & REACH MEDIA CEO DAVID KANTOR said, "We are eager to help local businesses and listeners during these unprecedented circumstances.”

VP/Programming KASHON POWELL added, "Right now, we're all living in an unfamiliar time, forced to deviate from our daily routines. Although COVID-19 has changed everything about the way we operate, it hasn't changed our ability to serve our community. We are grateful to our partners for truly supporting this campaign."

VP/Programming COLBY TYNER commented, "In these difficult times as people are struggling throughout the country, a good meal and support for local small businesses at the same time is much needed.”

