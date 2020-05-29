Charges

Podcaster and former News-Talk WSAR-A/FALL RIVER, MA and WVBF-A/TAUNTON. MA host "HURRICANE MIKE" HERREN has been charged with raping a woman visiting his studio, reports the FALL RIVER HERALD NEWS.

HERREN, a former basketball star at B.M.C. DURFEE HIGH SCHOOL and brother of former BOSTON CELTICS guard CHRIS HERREN, was released on bail FRIDAY after being charged with two counts of rape and one count of indecent assault. HERREN is being accused by a woman of sexual assault after she visited him in his studio and he, another man, and she spent the evening drinking and using cocaine.

HERREN, who has previously been accused of assaulting his then-girlfriend in 2010 but got the charge reduced and then dismissed after serving probation and was arrested more recently after a fight with another man, denies the charges. A hearing is scheduled for JULY 2nd.

