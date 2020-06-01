-
Thom Kikot Adds Two SummitMedia Stations To His Client List
June 1, 2020 at 7:59 AM (PT)
THOM KIKOT has added two SUMMITMEDIA stations to his voiceover, imaging, and branding client list.
KIKOT will now be heard on Classic Rock WKLR (CLASSIC ROCK 96.5)/RICHMOND, VA and Classic Hist WSFR (102.7 THE EAGLE)/LEXINGTON, KY.
KIKOT is represented by CESD-NYC's NATE ZEITZ at nzeitz@cesdtalent.com and (212) 477-1666 and managed by HOSS MANAGEMENT GROUP at hoss@hossmgmt.com and (646) 300-0037.
