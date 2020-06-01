Elaina Smith

This week’s GRACIE Interview Series, hosted by the ALLIANCE FOR WOMEN IN MEDIA, will feature WESTWOOD ONE personality ELAINA SMITH as the guest speaker in a conversation moderated by MCVAY MEDIA Pres. MIKE MCVAY. The session, titled “Understanding Your Role for Listeners and Managing Your Career During Uncertain Times,” will be held virtually on THURSDAY, JUNE 4th at 1p CT. Register here.

SMITH is host of WESTWOOD ONE’s nationally syndicated Country shows ”NIGHTS WITH ELAINA" and "WITH ELAINA,” as well as the podcast "BREAKING THRU WITH ELAINA.” Her session will focus on the role of on-air talent as front line storytellers during the current pandemic. She will also speak about maintaining mental balance as a public figure while also working with a team remotely, as well as the risks she has taken while building her brand and the opportunity now in front of her as a trusted media personality.

