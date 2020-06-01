DJ Podcast

Former radio personality NICK SCOTT is using his experience as a turntable DJ for mix shows and live events for a new podcast, "ADVENTURES IN DJING."

SCOTT, a veteran of Country WPFB-F (THE REBEL 105.9)/MIDDLETOWN, OH; AC WRRM (WARM 98.5) and Top 40 WKRQ (Q102)/CINCINNATI; and Top 40 WVSR (ELECTRIC 102.7)/CHARLESTON, WV, tells ALL ACCESS, "After seeing so many talent event DJs, radio personalities, and radio programmers loose their businesses and/or jobs. I knew I had to help in anyway I could. I created the podcast as a way to talk to industry professionals about their businesses, their shows, their lives, how they got into the event/radio industry, what has made them successful, talk about current events, and more."

Find the show at djnickscott.com/aidj-podcast/.

