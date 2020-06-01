Mike Forrest Passes Away

MIKE FORREST, the former KYW-TV/PHILADELPHIA and NEWS 12 NEW JERSEY sports reporter who began his career as a radio newsman, died MAY 25th in BRADENTON, FL of complications from the COVID-19 CORONAVIRUS, reports the PHILADELPHIA INQUIRER.

FORREST was a reporter for METROMEDIA's WNEW-A/NEW YORK and KNEW-A/SAN FRANCISCO in the '60s and '70s, also calling OAKLAND SEALS hockey and OAKLAND RAIDERS football on radio, moving into the SEALS TV booth and then joining then-WESTINGHOUSE NBC affiliate KYW-TV as sports reporter and weekend sports anchor in 1978-82. After leaving KYW, he served as a correspondent for ESPN and produced TV commercials and a syndicated food segment through 2000; he most recently reported for cable's NEWS 12 NEW JERSEY.

