Toolkit

RESEARCH DIRECTOR, INC. has developed a "recovery toolbox" to help radio stations increase revenue in the wake of the pandemic.

Production Mgr. ANNE DOYLE said, "We’ve broken down the most important information that radio sellers need into five categories. We give specific examples of how to turn this information into action. Plus we provide over two dozen links for more in-depth discussion of these topics.”

Download a PDF of “Growing Forward: Research Director, Inc.’s Recovery Toolbox” at ResearchDirectorInc.com/Industry-Resources/Presentations.

