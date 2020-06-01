The Bert Show On A Serious Note

Unless you have been under a rock you've seen and heard about the angry protests and rioting over the senseless death of GEORGE FLOYD in MINNEAPOLIS last week taking place in most major cities over the last few days.

CUMULUS Top 40 WWWQ (Q99.7)/ATLANTA PD LOUIE DIAZ tells ALL ACCESS, "The current climate has caused us to move in a different direction with our heritage morning show. BERT and his entire team are focused on our Q99.7 'Peace In The Streets' campaign. Playing THE BLACK EYED PEAS "#WHERESTHELOVE" at the top of each our this morning, THE BERT SHOW did a six-hour broadcast with listeners expressing their feelings as well as discussions with local officials on how to calm everyone down.

"Big thanks to THE BERT SHOW staff for their hard work all weekend preparing for today's and this week's broadcasts. Urging 'Peace In The Streets' will continue all week or until we see tensions easing and feel that the 'Peace In The Streets'is returning and we begin to heal, protect and respect one another."

