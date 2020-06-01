Sir Lucian Grainge (Photo: Kathy Hutchins / Shutterstock.com)

Across the country, protests over the death of GEORGE FLOYD continue. Meanwhile, the music industry is showing solidarity by banding together for BLACK OUT TUESDAY.

UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP, is launching an inclusion task force, while their associated labels have agreed to not release any new music this week. Others label groups are showing solidarity, making donations to different organizations and posting messages of support on their social media.

According to VARIETY, UMG Chairman SIR LUCIAN GRAINGE sent a memo to staffers detailing his plans for the task force, which will be led by Chief Counsel JEFF HARLESTON.

The memo reads in part, "This week, yet again we saw our society’s most painful realities about race, justice and inequality brought — cruelly and brutally — into the harsh light of day. But no matter how shocked or saddened or infuriated we may be, we cannot just despair. We must act."

GRAINGE stated HARLESTON and his executive team will "review our current programs, identify gaps and deficiencies, update our plan where it’s outdated, propose new initiatives, and ensure that these issues remain at the top of our agenda."

He added, "Music has always been a driving force for inspiring social change. The voices of our artists and the songs of our songwriters have changed the world. And they will continue to do just that."

The full memo can be read here.

