All 80s At KZLK

RIVERFRONT BROADCASTING LLC KZLK-F/RAPID CITY, SD goes back to the future, and the 80s, flipping from AC (STAR 106.3) this morning (6/1), with the new moniker "ALL 80s Z106.3."

GM JIM KALLAS and PD APRIL GOODHART continue in their respective roles, with KALLAS commenting, "In these unprecedented times, we thought we needed a little fun, uplifting music to welcome the area reopening and the start of summer. What's more fun than 80's music?"

GOODHART added, "Both myself and MD/Morning host CRAIG RUSSELL grew up and graduated high school in the 80s, so it was a no-brainer." "We are playing it all...from ABC to ZZ TOP--it's "ALL 80s, ALL THE TIME on Z106.3"

There were no personnel or lineup changes with the flip, but LISA PAIGE from COMPASS MEDIA "POP CRUSH NIGHTS" had recently ended her run there.

« see more Net News