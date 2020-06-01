New Format

DIMES MEDIA AC KWWV-HD2-K253BR (B98.5)/SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA has flipped to News-Talk as K-NEWS 98.5. The lineup includes the syndicated ARNSTRONG & GETTY in mornings, PREMIERE's GLENN BECK SALEM's LARRY ELDER, DENNIS PRAGER, and HUGH HEWITT, WESTWOOD ONE's MICHAEL SAVAGE and RED EYE RADIO, and "THE ANDY CALDWELL SHOW" also airing on KNIGHT BROADCASTING News-Talk KUHL-A-K292HD/SANTA MARIA and SANTA BARBARA BROADCASTING News-Talk KZSB-A/SANTA BARBARA.

“K-NEWS 98.5 now provides SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY residents with a voice and perspective they didn’t have before. We look forward to enhancing the diversity and dialogue regarding issues ranging from local to national which our resident’s face daily,” said DIMES MEDIA Pres./CEO ERIC D. FAHNOE. “The importance of hearing and considering other perspectives cannot be overstated during these current times. Our culture will best evolve and compromise through informed discussions and we look forward to K-NEWS 98.5 contribution to the conversation every day.”

