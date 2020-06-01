Town Hall

TOWNSQUARE MEDIA News-Talk WKXW (NEW JERSEY 101.5)/TRENTON is hosting another in a series of Town Hall specials on how the CORONAVIRUS crisis affects NEW JERSEY, this one focusing on business recovery. The new special will air at 7p (ET) THURSDAY (6/4).

The show, "Back to Business," will be again hosted by Special Projects Dir./Morning News Anchor ERIC SCOTT and will feature State Senate President STEPHEN M. SWEENEY.

“We want to hear from businesses about what they need to recover,” said SCOTT, “so those ideas can be incorporated into future relief legislation.”

