Arrested While Reporting

On FRIDAY (5/29), CNN reporter OMAR JIMENEZ and his film crew were arrested live on television while reporting on protests over the death of GEORGE FLOYD from the streets of MINNEAPOLIS. All were later released without being charged.

Last night (5/31), while covering protests in the streets of LONG BEACH, CA, ADOLFO GUZMAN-LOPEZ, a reporter with SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA PUBLIC RADIO News-Talk KPCC/PASADENA-LOS ANGELES was injured when police fired a rubber bullet, striking him in the throat.

In a TWITTER message shortly afterward, he reported "I just got hit by a rubber bullet near the bottom of my throat. I had just interviewed a man with my phone at 3rd and PINE and a police officer aimed and shot me in the throat, I saw the bullet bounce onto the street. OK, that's one way to stop me, for a while."

Today, the NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF BROADCASTERS issued a statement regarding incidents of harassment and acts of violence against journalists as they provide coverage of the protests taking place across the country.

NAB President and CEO GORDON SMITH said, "NAB has enormous respect for law enforcement and for the rights of AMERICANS to protest peacefully to make their voices heard. However, I am gravely concerned about recent violence against journalists who are legally covering protests across the nation in the wake of the unconscionable death of GEORGE FLOYD.

"We implore both police and protesters to respect the difficult job of journalists and recognize their essential role in democracy. Dedicated broadcast journalists are putting themselves in harm's way to cover the news and to shine a light on civic unrest. These reporters must be afforded appropriate First Amendment protections as they cover the news, hold officials accountable and shine a spotlight on the challenges facing our society."

