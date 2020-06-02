New Date!

In a show of solidarity with the growing BLACK OUT TUESDAY movement, the historic APOLLO THEATRE and GIBSON had announced they're moving their "Let's Stay (In) Together" livestreaming benefit concert to THURSDAY, JUNE 4th at 7:30p ET.

As reported earlier (NET NEWS 5/29), the virtual benefit concert is part of the non-profit theater’s campaign to raise $4 million in funding support, following the cancellation of over 100 programs due to COVID-19. In addition to raising funds for the APOLLO's artistic and educational programs - which serve more than 200,000 people annually - a portion of the resources raised will go into a micro-grant initiative for local small businesses.

The lineup of performers remains the same. Learn more here.

