Q1 Down

SALEM MEDIA GROUP first quarter total revenue decreased 3.7% to $58.3 million, with net income falling from a gain of $300,000 to a loss of $55.2 million (1 cent to -$2.07/share), and Adjusted EBITDA down 55% to $3.4 million.

Net broadcast revenue decreased 2.0% to $45.2 million (same station up 0.6% to $44.3 million); digital media revenue decreased 11.1% to $9.1 million; and publishing revenue decreased 4.1% to $4 million.

