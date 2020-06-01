David Corey

No confirmation from the company yet, but DAVID COREY will reportedly be stepping down from his dual positions as National Country Format Brand Mgr. for BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP and PD of its Country WKLB (COUNTRY 102.5)/BOSTON sometime this month.

COREY joined WKLB as PD in 2017 (NET NEWS 5/31/17) and added National Format Brad Manager duties in 2018 (NET NEWS 11/6/18). Prior to BEASLEY, COREY served as BELL MEDIA/TORONTO VP/Radio Programming, where he managed all aspects of programming for 105 radio stations. He began his career at iHEARTMEDIA Top 40 WXKS (KISS 108)/BOSTON, working his way up to APD/MD.

« see more Net News