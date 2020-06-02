Free Webinar

BENZTOWN will host a free webinar for voiceover professionals on FRIDAY JUNE 5th at noon (ET) on the current state of radio imaging and production in the post-CORONAVIRUS environment. Hosted by voiceover coach MARICE TOBIAS, the webinar, entitled “The State of the Art”, will also feature BENZTOWN VO and Production Pros TEDDY SHRADER, DAVE SAVAGE, and MATT ANDERSON.

“The State of the Art” webinar will answer VO talents’ questions, including:

· When is it OK to start reaching out to PD's and stations again?

· Can I still wear my pajamas while recording?

· What are stations looking for?

· How do I get PD’s to notice me?



More info on the webinar here.

