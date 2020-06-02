Napear

BONNEVILLE Sports KHTK-A/SACRAMENTO afternoon host and SACRAMENTO KINGS television play-by-play voice GRANT NAPEAR has been placed on administrative leave after a tweet exchange with former KINGS player DEMARCUS COUSINS in which NAPEAR, who has feuded with COUSINS in the past, wrote "ALL LIVES MATTER…EVERY SINGLE ONE!!! "

The exchange with COUSINS, most recently with the LOS ANGELES LAKERS before being waived in FEBRUARY, led other former KINGS, including CHRIS WEBBER and MATT BARNES, to criticize NAPEAR, with BARNES calling him a "closet racists" (sic) and WEBBER writing that "we know and have known who GRANT is."

The KINGS, who employ NAPEAR as TV announcer, said in a statement that NAPEAR's TWITTER posts "do not reflect our organization's views and values," and NBC SPORTS CALIFORNIA issued a similar statement. NAPEAR, who hosts afternoons on KHTK with former player DOUG CHRISTIE, issued an apology on TWITTER MONDAY, writing, "If it came across as dumb I apologize," but later apologized more directly in a conversation with the SACRAMENTO BEE's MARCOS BRETON, saying, “I’m not as educated on (BLACK LIVES MATTER) as I thought I was. I had no idea that when I said ‘All Lives Matter’ that it was counter to what BLM was trying to get across.... I’m in pain. I’m 60 years old and I still have a lot learn.”

