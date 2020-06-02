No Sale

No new station sale transactions showed up in the FCC database TUESDAY morning (6/2).

In filings that made it to the database, ENTERCOM LICENSE, LLC applied for an STA to operate KNSS-A/WICHITA at reduced power in non-directional mode due to a lightning strike on one of the station's towers.

And COMMUNITY HIGH SCHOOL DISTRICT #99 has requested an extension of its Silent STA for WDGC-F/DOWNERS GROVE, IL due to delays in the inspection of the station's antenna exacerbated by flooding and the COVID-19 pandemic.

