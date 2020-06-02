Walker

Former NEW YORK PUBLIC RADIO Pres./CEO LAURA R. WALKER has moved into academia, taking the position of President at BENNINGTON COLLEGE. WALKER became President of NYPR in 1996 and oversaw the expansion of the company into prominence in podcasting with WNYC STUDIOS and the addition of THE GOTHAMIST, Classical WQXR/NEW YORK in 2009 and four FM stations in NEW JERSEY in 2011 to the flagship, News-Talk WNYC-A-F. WALKER, who will become President Elect on JULY 1st and President on AUGUST 1st, succeeds former President MARIKO SILVER and interim President Dr. ISABEL ROCHE.

“LAURA is the unique, emboldened leader who can serve as both a visionary and a change agent. Throughout her career, she has ignited profound innovation, paving new paths in journalism, public broadcasting and the arts, and her fresh ideas are complemented greatly by a demonstrable ability to lead through change,” said Board of Trustees Chair NICK STEPHENS. “This trademark skill and style was most evident at NEW YORK PUBLIC RADIO, where LAURA took a small, local news station and turned it into a media powerhouse, changing the way news is consumed on local and national levels. We are thrilled to welcome her to BENNINGTON in this moment of rapid cultural, economic, and educational change, to guide the college into the next chapter of its story as a fearless and innovative institution.”

"BENNINGTON’s rich history and distinguished approach to a liberal arts education set it widely apart from many other institutions, and I am both honored and humbled to serve as the College's next President,” said WALKER, who served as VP of Development at CHILDREN'S TELEVISION WORKSHOP and worked at NPR and CARNEGIE HALL before joining NYPR. “Every institution of higher learning has an important responsibility to strive for a better and more just world. The need for change and progress is as clear and as serious today as it’s ever been and I believe BENNINGTON can and will contribute significantly to making positive change. I look forward to serving as both a steward of and explorer on BENNINGTON’s path to the future, upholding its proud traditions while helping the college to forge its own course in a changing world, and always seeking to achieve the most for its students, faculty, staff and alumni.”

« see more Net News