To Host New Webinar

The COUNTRY MUSIC ASSOCIATION (CMA) will host a new webinar, “CMA FEST Through the Years,” on THURSDAY, JUNE 4th at 3p (CT) in honor of CMA FEST 2020, which was cancelled due to COVID-19 (NET NEWS 3/31). The webinar will feature industry legends and personalities sharing stories and special memories of CMA FEST over the years.

The panel will be moderated by CMA CEO SARAH TRAHERN and made available to all industry members and the public as well. Click here to register.

« see more Net News