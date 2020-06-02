Miss Bryan Carstensen

COX MEDIA Top 40/Mainstream WFLC (HITS 97.3)/MIAMI morning host MISS BRYAN (CARSTENSEN) has announced via social media that he has left the station.

On his FACEBOOK, CARSTENSEN posted, "After 6 years of laughter, tears, and so many other emotions in between, my time with #HITS973 is over. I'll never forget you for allowing me to be with you each morning. That connection I made with each and every one of you will last me a lifetime! I grew exponentially with each passing year, and I have no regrets! I'm still around... cuz ya can't get rid of this laughter!"

CARSTENSON started with WFLC's morning show partnered with MIAMI fixture DJ LAZ and ran the show on his own after DJ LAZ exited in NOVEMBER 2019.

WFLC has been stunting and planning a reboot on WEDNESDAY, JUNE 3. (Net News 5/29)

