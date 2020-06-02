Frisbie

INMOBI SVP, Global Brand & Programmatic/Global Alliances ANNE FRISBIE has joined AdSWIZZ as SVP of Global Supply. FRISBIE, whose resumé includes stops at YAHOO, OVERTURE, ALTAVISTA, and ZIP2, will oversee publisher development and strategic partnership efforts with audio publishers.

“ANNE has been working in digital media since its beginnings and has a passion for the industry.” said CEO ALEXIS VAN DE WYER. “We’re excited to tap into her knowledge and expertise, and are thrilled to welcome a leader of her caliber to our team.”

