Mary Helen Tylaska (Facebook photo)

ALL ACCESS is sad to note the passing of long-tenured AC radio personality MARY HELEN TYLASKA.

She was best known for her 8-year run on the ABC RADIO NETWORKS syndicated AC morning show JOHNATHAN & MARY, with co-host JOHNATHAN DOLL. The show was also heard around the world on the AMERICAN FORCES NETWORK.

Our condolences to her family, many friends and listeners.

