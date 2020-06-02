Daniels

“BIG RICK" DANIELS has resigned from his morning show at HERITAGE BROADCASTING Country WGGC (GOOBER 95.1)/BOWLING GREEN, KY, where he has worked for 14 months, to accept a new position at another station he has not yet announced. DANIELS joined WGGC in APRIL 2019 after nearly three years in afternoons at CUMULUS MEDIA Country KIZN (KISSIN 93.3)/BOISE, ID (NET NEWS 3/20/19).

DANIELS posted the news on FACEBOOK YESTERDAY (6/1), writing, “Bittersweet day. I handed in my notice today at GOOBER 95.1 WGGC. I’ve grown so much over the last year, and am grateful for the opportunity given to me there. They let me play in the sandbox, and it [paid] off. So many great memories, that will last a lifetime. What’s even better, they are allowing me to work my two weeks notice, and say goodbye to BOWLING GREEN and South Central KY. My last show will be FRIDAY, JUNE 12th. I have accepted an offer, at a new station. I’ll be starting in three weeks. I’ll be announcing that new destination soon.”

DANIELS is also the host of “The BIG RICK Podcast” on ANCHOR.FM.

