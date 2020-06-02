311 Poster Auction

OMAHA Alternative mainstays 311 have launched a poster auction for the HEARTLAND FOOD BANK, a non-profit organization based in the group’s hometown, with 60 regional outlets servicing food to those in need. The auction will go until JUNE 7th and features 34 summer tour 2019 autographed foil posters (all individually unique) being auctioned off at The311Store.com (hosted on SHOPIFY platform). The band is also auctioning one set of all 2019 34 summer tour screen print posters with one of them autographed by the band per the winner’s choosing.



During an interview with OMAHA’s local news station, KETV, 311’s guitarist and frontman NICK HEXUM spoke about how much fundraising for their hometown meant to the group: |

"We're super proud of our OMAHA roots...growing up here, that kind of attitude and work ethic really shaped who we are today. So when there's a chance to help out, we want to make sure that it is for the people that we grew up with."



311 will be celebrating their 30th anniversary on JUNE 10th and will soon be sharing details of online content to come to celebrate their huge milestone together.

