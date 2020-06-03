Lori Lewis

While no one has the perfect words to address the wickedness and pure evil that often plays out in our society, it is our duty to serve our communities by leading with care and concern during atrocities like what we watched play out in MINNEAPOLIS with the murder of GEORGE FLOYD, observed MERGE author and LORI LEWIS MEDIA President LORI LEWIS.

"So when we get stuck with what to say - the following are three steps to consider:

•Be A Catalyst For Kindness

•Be Useful

•Content must consistently re-establish our commitment to community & connection."

Read more about "Lead Social Media Content With Care And Concern" in MERGE, which is designed and written to help assist the radio and record industry in the social and digital space.

