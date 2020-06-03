RADIO MILWAUKEE Triple A WYMS/(88 NINE)/MILWAUKEE decided to embrace the BLACKOUT TUESDAY intuitive on 6/2 by playing nothing but BLACK ARTISTS. They were also sharing community stories about the protest in its city.

MD JUSTIN BARNEY said. “I know that a lot of the industry is participating in BLACKOUT TUESDAY. As a station it is not an option to turn off for the day, so we are turning up. We are playing nothing but Black artists on our station all day. We have community stories of the protests going on in the city and we are reading the names of those lost to police violence. Our DJs are using the microphone to have a difficult conversation about race and to ask listeners to have one too. Participating is not optional. And waiting for it to go away is why it happens again and again and again. We will not do that.”

Station staffer SALEM FATAYA said, “These are 100 names of victims that have lost their lives due to systematic racism and police brutality. This is a limited list of deaths -- curated by NPR -- since ERIC GARNER’s death in JULY 2014. We are taking the time to #saytheirnames because it is more than a hashtag. To create transformative change and acknowledge that racism and mass violence is prevalent. Say their names and remember their stories.”

