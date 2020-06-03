(Credit: Lev Radin - Shutterstock)

On MONDAY (6/1), recording artist THE WEEKND spread $500,000 in donations between BLACK LIVES MATTER, KNOW YOUR RIGHTS CAMP, a legal defense initiative started by COLIN KAEPERNICK, as well as the organization NATIONAL BAIL OUT.

Then YESTERDAY, while the music industry "pressed pause'" on business with "BLACK OUT TUESDAY", the singer took to social media urging SONY MUSIC, WARNER MUSIC and UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP, SPOTIFY and APPLE to take similar action.

Posting on INSTAGRAM, his statement read, "To my fellow respected industry partners and execs - no one profits off of Black music more than the labels and streaming services. I gave yesterday and I urge you to go big and public with yours this week. It would mean the world to me and the community if you can join us on this."

