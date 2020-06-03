JAY-Z’s TEAM ROC took out full-page newspaper ads across the U.S. dedicated to the memory of GEORGE FLOYD who died last week, reports ROLLING STONE.

FLOYD died on MAY 25th because of excessive police force on the part of the MINNEAPOLIS POLICE DEPARTMENT. The ad appeared in the NEW YORK TIMES, the CHICAGO TRIBUNE, and the PHILADELPHIA ENQUIRER, among others.

TEAM ROC (the philanthropic arm of ROC NATION) partnered with the families of FLOYD and others who have lost loved ones to police violence.

The passage from a MARCH 1965 speech made by Dr. MARTIN LUTHER KING Jr. in SELMA, AL: “A man dies when he refuses to stand up for that which is right,” it reads. “A man dies when he refuses to stand up for justice. A man dies when he refuses to take a stand for that which is true. So, we’re going to stand up amid horses. We’re going to stand up right here, amid the billy-clubs. We’re going to stand up right here amid police dogs, if they have them. We’re going to stand up amid tear gas!”

Those who signed the ad include JAY-Z, THE NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF CRIMINAL DEFENSE LAWYERS, VAN JONES’ REFORM ALLIANCE, and THE WOMEN’S GLOBAL INITIATIVE.

