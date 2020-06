Phil Zachary

In NOVEMBER (NET NEWS 11/14/19), ALL ACCESS reported that PHIL ZACHARY had exited as SVP/Market Manager at ENTERCOM's WASHINGTON, DC cluster. The staff was informed of ZACHARY's departure by ENTERCOM Chief Revenue Officer BOB PHILIPS. ZACHARY stayed with ENTERCOM working on some unnamed special projects.

Now comes word via a FACEBOOK post, that ZACHARY is stepping away from that role as well.

