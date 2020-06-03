Brett Fennell

Numerous sources are reporting that COX MEDIA GROUP EVP/CFO BRETT FENNELL has exited. He had been overseeing the financial performance and profitability strategies for the company.

He has also disappeared from the corporate website.

FENNELL was first named as CMG’s CFO in 2014, and then retained his position during the transition to the new CMG in 2019. Prior to his current position, he was VP/Financial Planning and Analysis (FP&A) at MANHEIM, a COX Automotive company, where he drove revenue and growth. His other COX career highlights include Assistant VP of FP&A at COX ENTERPRISES, Dir./Commercial Operations at COX COMMUNICATIONS/ARIZONA, and Dir./FP&A at COX COMMUNICATIONS.

