Sets Pricing Of Initial Public Offering

WARNER MUSIC GROUP CORP. has made public the pricing of its initial public offering (“IPO”) of 77,000,000 shares of its Class A common stock at a public offering price of $25.00 per share. The size of the IPO was increased from the previously announced 70,000,000 shares of Class A common stock.

The offering consists entirely of secondary shares to be sold by ACCESS INDUSTRIES, LLC and certain related selling stockholders.

The shares of Class A common stock are expected to begin trading on The NASDAQ STOCK MARKET on JUNE 3rd under the ticker symbol “WMG”. The underwriters will have a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 11,550,000 shares of Class A common stock from the selling stockholders.

WMG, Blavatnik Family Foundation Launch $100 Million Fund To Support The Music Community And Groups Promoting Social Justice

WARNER MUSIC GROUP, its directors and management, and the BLAVATNIK FAMILY FOUNDATION have rolled out a $100 million fund to support charitable causes related to the music industry, social justice and campaigns against violence and racism.

An advisory panel made up of appointees from WARNER MUSIC GROUP and the BLAVATNIK FAMILY FOUNDATION will establish procedures to identify and support those in the music community, and organizations strengthening education, and promoting equality, opportunity, diversity and inclusion. The advisory panel will determine the amount of the financial gifts and timing.

WMG CEO STEVE COOPER said, “This fund will support the extraordinary, dedicated organizations that are on the front lines of the fight against racism and injustice, and that help those in need across the music industry. Our advisory panel, which will draw from a diverse cross-section of people from our team and the wider community, will help us be very thoughtful and accountable in how we make an impact. We’re determined to contribute, on a sustained long-term basis, to the effort to bring about real change.

« see more Net News