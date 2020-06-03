Sold

GOODRICH RADIO LLC is selling W237CZ/GRAND RAPIDS, MI to GRAND VALLEY STATE UNIVERSITY for $50,000. The primary station will be the buyer's News-Talk-Jazz WGVU/ALLENDALE-GRAND RAPIDS, switching from the seller's noncommercial News-Talk WPRR-A (PUBLIC REALITY RADIO).

In other filings with the FCC, MORGAN COUNTY BROADCASTING COMPANY, INC. is assigning the license of W246DP/JACKSONVILLE, IL to MORGAN COUNTY MEDIA, LLC for no consideration. The seller and buyer are the former and current licensees of primary station News-Talk WJIL-A/JACKSONVILLE, IL.

Requesting extensions of Silent STAs were COMMUNITY BROADCASTERS, LLC (W298BI/FLORENCE, SC, delays in antenna and transmitter replacement) and FAMILY LIFE BROADCASTING, INC. (K228DF/PRESCOTT, AZ, interference issues).

And PIONEER HEALTH AND MISSIONS has closed on the sale of Silent WBIN-A (THE LIGHT)/BENTON, TN to GEORGE C. HUDSON, III for $2,500.

