Last Weekly Release

The final release of data in PODTRAC's weekly summaries of download data for the podcasts it track during the pandemic shows a reversal of recent upward trends, with both downloads and audience dipping 4% in the week of MAY 25-31. The drop ends a run of five consecutive weeks of flat or positive download growth and six consecutive week of flat or positive audience growth; For the year to date, download growth stands at 31% and audience growth increased 13%.

As for categories for PODTRAC measured shows, download growth year-to-date was +70% for Government, +62% for News, +57% for Comedy, +31% for Kids & Family, +30% for Business, +24 for Technology, +23% for History, +22% for Science, +21% for Education, +19% for Health & Fitness, +18% for Sports, +18% for TV & Film, +16% for Society & Culture, +14% for Arts, +5% for Leisure, -2% for True Crime, -6% for Religion & Spirituality, -14% for Fiction, and -23% for Music. On a week-to-week basis, the download movement showed +4% for Government, -3% for News, -8% for Comedy, +1% for Kids & Family, -3% for Business, +3 for Technology, +2% for History, +5% for Science, +6% for Education, 0% (unchanged) for Health & Fitness, -13% for Sports, -2% for TV & Film, -3% for Society & Culture, +5% for Arts, -5% for Leisure, -3% for True Crime, -18% for Religion & Spirituality, -10% for Fiction, and +1% for Music.

Podcast streams and downloads during peak weekday morning commute times fell an average of 14% for the week as compared to MARCH 2-8, but still trended up when MEMORIAL DAY is taken out of consideration; the peak hour was doen 36% on MEMORIAL DAY, while SATURDAYS and SUNDAYS again showed increases, with SATURDAY's peak hour up 28% and SUNDAY's peak hour also up 22%.

