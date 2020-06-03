Necessary

SETH NECESSARY joins the NASHVILLE-based COPPERLINE MUSIC GROUP (CMG) as Dir. of Radio Promotions. Also joining the company are JUSTIN MAYOTTE as Dir., Social Content & Videography, and JESSICA KORVER as Social Media Coordinator.

NECESSARY, who has nearly two decades of experience in Country radio promotion and syndication, most recently was Dir. of Promotions-Midwest/TEXAS for RISER HOUSE ENTERTAINMENT until his departure last year. His previous experience includes jobs at HUNTSMAN ENTERTAINMENT, IMPACT RADIO NETWORKS, COUNTRY THUNDER RECORDS, and APEX MUSIC/HORIZON MUSIC. He remains based in HALLSVILLE, TX.

The CMG RECORDS artist roster includes THE DIVISION BROTHERS and CODY WEBB. The company’s management arm represents HUDSON MOORE, JOHN SCHNEIDER and WEBB.

“To keep the momentum of the label’s vision, we are strengthening our team with the addition of SETH, JUSTIN, and JESSICA to the CMG family,” said company partner RUSTY HARMON.

“Being a part of this talented team of music business professionals is thrilling,” said NECESSARY. “Putting our artists in a position to succeed through diverse but comprehensive avenues and aggressive efforts, is the hallmark of COPPERLINE’s vision. I am proud to have the opportunity to lead that charge at radio.”

