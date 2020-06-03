No Show (In Person, At Least)

The RADIO ADVERTISING BUREAU and NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF BROADCASTERS have cancelled the 2020 RADIO SHOW convention scheduled for NASHVILLE on SEPTEMBER 13-16, and will replace it with an online virtual event in the manner of the NAB SHOW EXPRESS that replaced the 2020 NAB SHOW in MAY.

In an open letter, RAB Pres./CEO ERICA FARBER and NAB Pres./CEO GORDON SMITH wrote, "Just as you put your listeners’ interests first, your wellbeing is our top priority. With that in mind and considering the circumstances of the ongoing pandemic, we have decided not to move forward with the 2020 RADIO SHOW in NASHVILLE as previously scheduled for SEPTEMBER 13-16. Instead, we will produce a digital event incorporating the best of what the RADIO SHOW has to offer."

Dates for the virtual event will be announced in the coming weeks; the groups also announced that the live event will be returning on SEPTEMBER 21-24, 2021 in NEW ORLEANS and will be back in NASHVILLE for the 2022 event (OCTOBER 5-7, 2022).

