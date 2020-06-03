Still On

The CONSUMER ELECTRONICS SHOW (CES) is moving ahead with a live convention for 2021, posting at its web site that the show will take place in LAS VEGAS JANUARY 6-9, 2021 as scheduled, with expanded digital offerings including livestreams, reflecting many participants' hesitance to travel based on the pandemic.

The posting said that "(m)ajor brands are committed for the show, and we look forward to announcing another slate of top-tier speakers." Measures to address the pandemic include regular cleaning and sanitizing at the venues with sanitization stations throughout, social distancing, best practices including masks, limited touch points including cashless point-of-sale stations, on-site medical service, and temperature checks.

