Wheat

MARK WHEAT, who has been with MINNESOTA PUBLIC RADIO Triple A KCMP (89.3 THE CURRENT)/MINNEAPOLIS-ST. PAUL since the beginning, has decided to leave the station to pursue other personal and professional goals. His last day was FRIDAY, MAY 29th.

In a letter to staff, the English-born WHEAT said, “After trying to balance my personal life with my MPR career for the last few years, I've decided, given the times we're in, to take the plunge and follow my dreams. The company has been extremely supportive during this period of transition, and we agreed on all the logistics and timing. Wherever my next dream takes me, this will always be my AMERICAN home state.”

CURRENT Managing Dir. DAVID SAFAR said, “MARK has been a constant on THE CURRENT's airwaves since it launched in 2005. We will miss his voice in the evenings and his passion for the music. He has been a champion of MINNESOTA music for decades, a musical companion to countless listeners, and a friend and mentor.

A mix of THE CURRENT'S hosts will be filling in for WHEAT’s shift for now.

