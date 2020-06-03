Debut

Two music industry veterans have launched a podcast about the touring life. "EVERYTHING BUT THE SHOW" is hosted by artist manager and PROPER MANAGEMENT co-owner MIKE JAY and COMPASSION LIVE Dir. of Touring ERIC KILBY. PREMIER PRODUCTIONS' ROY MORGAN guests on the debut episode.

“I am personally so excited about this show," said KILBY. "We will get the opportunity and privilege to sit around the table with experts from every angle of the touring community. The lessons learned, the stories we all share, and some invaluable takeaways from each guest just refresh and bring so much joy to me. To be on this journey alongside MIKE JAY, someone I greatly admire and respect is just icing on the cake. I hope and pray this will spark healthy conversation, will pour into, and give a little something back to the music industry that we both love. EVERYTHING BUT THE SHOW is truly a dream come true!”

