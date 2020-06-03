RIAA Statement

Following TUESDAY’s “Black Out,” RECORDING INDUSTRY ASSOCIATION OF AMERICA (RIAA) Chairman/CEO MITCH GLAZIER, today issued the following statement in response to yesterday’s SENATE Subcommittee on Intellectual Property hearing on the DMCA's Notice-and-Takedown System:

“YESTERDAY’s hearing confirmed without question that the DMCA is broken and the time has come for change. The system must have incentives for creators and tech platforms to collaborate to provide effective online protection for the creative works that drive innovation, our culture and economy. We stand ready to work with the creative community and tech platforms to restore the balance CONGRESS intended, and we thank Chairman TILLIS, Ranking Member COONS, and Senator BLUMENTHAL for their commitment.”

