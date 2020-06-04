Canadian Study

EDISON RESEARCH and TRITON DIGITAL revealed data from the third annual INFINITE DIAL CANADA in a webinar TODAY (6/4). EDISON SVP TOM WEBSTER and TRITON SVP STEPHANIE DONOVAN hosted the webinar, which was highlighted by the news that according to the study, podcast consumption levels in Canada have reached parity with U.S. listening. 37% of Canadians 18 and older are monthly podcast listeners, as compared with the same percentage in the U.S., while 24% of adult Canadians are weekly podcast listeners, as compared with 23% in the U.S.

Other findings regarding Canadian adults include that 70% are monthly consumers of online audio, but not in the car, where only 18% listened to online audio in the past week, well behind the U.S. level of 33%; 57% said AM/FM radio is their most-often-used car audio, followed by 25% using owned music, SIRIUSXM at 7%, and online audio and podcasts each at 4%; 69% said they listened to AM/FM radio in the past week, and 14% listened to AM/FM radio online in the past week; 26% own at least one smart speaker, and of those, 42% own two or more; 81% listen to podcasts at home, and 80% of podcast consumers listen to all or most of a typical episode; GOOGLE Home is the leading smart speaker in CANADA (14%), followed by AMAZON Alexa devices (11%) and APPLE HomePod (3%); and SPOTIFY, at 28% listening in the last month, leading streamers, trailed by APPLE MUSIC at 13% and GOOGLE PLAY MUSIC at 11%.

WEBSTER said, “We observed some strong gains in many of our key audio metrics, from podcasting to smart speaker ownership. CANADA is amongst the leaders in the world in terms of digital audio consumption.”

"We are proud to once again unveil the latest insights and trends around media usage and consumption in CANADA,” said DONOVAN. “Broadcast radio listeners remain loyal to the brand, but with one in five Canadians having listened to broadcast radio online in the last month, it’s clear the technology through which they choose to consume is changing.”

See the data in PDF form here.

