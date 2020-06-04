'The Woody Show' Coming To Vegas

iHEARTMEDIA Classic Rock KYMT (93.1 THE MOUNTAIN)/LAS VEGAS is adding PREMIERE NETWORKS syndicated “THE WOODY SHOW” for mornings starting MONDAY, JUNE 8th. THE WOODY SHOW featuring WOODY and co-hosts RAVEY, GREG GORY, MENACE and SEBAS, will replace current KYMT APD AD ROWNTREE who is moving to afternoon drive.

“Joining 93.1 THE MOUNTAIN is an incredible opportunity for THE WOODY SHOW said WOODY. “We’ve had a long-distance relationship with VEGAS for a long time. It’s consistently one of the Top 5 cities consuming our daily podcast, and as a neighbor market with LOS ANGELES, we are there A LOT for both business and personal adventures. We owe a great deal of gratitude to TONY MATTEO, GLYNN ALAN, GENE ROMANO and KEVIN LEGRETT for going all in with THE WOODY SHOW.’”

iHEARTMEDIA LAS VEGAS Senior VP/Programming TONY MATTEO said, “We’re seeing incredible growth on 93.1 THE MOUNTAIN and WOODY is a perfect fit for this station and for this city. We’re excited to bring THE WOODY SHOW to the ‘Entertainment Capital of The World.’ AD’s done an outstanding job for us at 93.1 THE MOUNTAIN in mornings. He brings a fresh rock perspective and unique voice to the format. We’re proud to see his nationwide reach continue to grow and we’re happy that LAS VEGAS will continue to be his home market.”

