Qobuz & Québecor

FRENCH streaming music service QOBUZ has expanded to CANADA by partnering with CANADIAN media and telecommunications firm QUEBECOR to launch streaming platform QUB MUSIQUE.

QOBUZ Chairman/CEO DENIS THÉBAUD said, "We are committed to a long-term investment strategy. We are committed to seeking new partnerships with foreign media and operators who share our values and convictions in terms of music distribution. We are working alongside these companies, but also with artists and labels to promote quality and promote musical diversity. The success of the QUB MUSIQUE project thus places us on a new and very promising development path."

