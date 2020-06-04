JD

ENTERCOM Top 40 WODS (103.3 AMP RADIO)/BOSTON night star JD WHITFIELD was one of the staffers released when the station flipped to Adult Hits as BIG 103 (NET NEWS 5/28). He told ALL ACCESS, "I'm beyond grateful to have had the opportunity to work in BOSTON. I truly believe my next move will be my best move, so I'll be looking forward to the future."

Reach him at brucetrillis@gmail.com.

Also out is afternooner VANESSA HALE.

