JD, Vanessa Hale Out From Format Flip At WODS/Boston
June 4, 2020
ENTERCOM Top 40 WODS (103.3 AMP RADIO)/BOSTON night star JD WHITFIELD was one of the staffers released when the station flipped to Adult Hits as BIG 103 (NET NEWS 5/28). He told ALL ACCESS, "I'm beyond grateful to have had the opportunity to work in BOSTON. I truly believe my next move will be my best move, so I'll be looking forward to the future."
Reach him at brucetrillis@gmail.com.
Also out is afternooner VANESSA HALE.
