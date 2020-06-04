Discussion Tonight

iHEARTMEDIA/TAMPA BAY will pair News/Talk WFLA (NEWSRADIO WFLA) and Urban WBTP (95.7 THE BEAT) to air an community discussion on race.

WBTB afternoon host QUEEN B will be joined by WFLA's RYAN GORMAN, TAMPA Mayor JANE CASTOR, ST. PETERSBURG Mayor RICK KRISEMAN, TAMPA Police Chief BRIAN DUGAN, ST. PETERSBURG Police Chief TONY HOLLOWAY, former pro football player, LOUIS MURPHY and SAFE & SOUND HILLSBOROUGH Dir. FREDDY BARTON.

iHEARTMEDIA/TAMPA BAY will broadcast this conversation tonight (6/4) at 6p EDT on both 95.7 THE BEAT and NEWSRADIO WFLA. It will also stream via 95.7 THE BEAT’s FACEBOOK page.

« see more Net News